Ex-Ashoka University VC Pratap Bhanu Mehta Resigns As Professor

Political scientist and scholar Pratap Bhanu Mehta tendered his resignation as professor from Ashoka University on Tuesday, 16 March. The reason for his step-down is still unknown.

The move comes two years after Mehta resigned from the post of the vice-chancellor of Ashoka University, one of the foremost liberal arts institutes in the country, citing a desire to return to full-time academic life.

A spokesperson from Ashoka University confirmed the resignation to The Indian Express.