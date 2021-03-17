Ex-Ashoka University VC Pratap Bhanu Mehta Resigns As Professor

Political scientist and scholar Pratap Bhanu Mehta tendered his resignation as professor from Ashoka University on Tuesday, 16 March. The reason for his step-down is still unknown.
The move comes two years after Mehta resigned from the post of the vice-chancellor of Ashoka University, one of the foremost liberal arts institutes in the country, citing a desire to return to full-time academic life.
A spokesperson from Ashoka University confirmed the resignation to The Indian Express.
The university avoided answering a question put forth by the newspaper on if the resignation was due to Mehta’s criticism of the incumbent government.
Mehta is a prolific writer and a critical thinker. He has been critical of the government’s moves in various articles written for The Hindu, Financial Times, The Telegraph, and is an editorial consultant for The Indian Express.
Mehta has served on many central government committees, including India’s National Security Advisory Board, the Prime Minister of India’s National Knowledge Commission, and a Supreme Court-appointed committee on elections in Indian universities.
Earlier, he was a visiting professor of Government at Harvard University; associate professor of Government and of Social Studies at Harvard, and for a brief period, professor of Philosophy and of Law and Governance at Jawaharlal Nehru University.
Mehta holds a BA (first class) in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from Oxford and a PhD in politics from Princeton. He received the 2010 Malcolm Adiseshiah award and the 2011 Infosys Prize for Social Sciences - Political Science.
