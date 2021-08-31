DU UG Admission 2021: Application Process for UG Courses to End Today

Apply for DU UG admission on ugadmission.uod.ac.in
(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
The University of Delhi (DU) will close the registration window to apply for undergraduate (UG) courses on Tuesday, 31 August.
Students willing to apply for any of the UG courses in DU can do it on its official UG admission website: ugadmission.uod.ac.in.
Visit the official website of Delhi University UG Admission: ugadmission.uod.ac.in
You will be directed to a new webpage
Go to 'New Registration'
Fill in your personal details, and login credentials
Click on 'Register'
Enter your registered email and password
Click on 'Login'
Fill in your application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Save your application number.
Admission to undergraduate programs will be based on cut-off, which will be determined by the marks obtained by students in their qualifying examinations (class 12 or equivalent). "Admissions to Under-Graduate Merit-based programs will be based on Cut-offs as per past years practice," reads the official notice released by DU.
However, admissions to some undergraduate programs like Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics & Orthotics will be done through Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET).
Delhi University also concluded the admission for various PG courses on 21 August 2021. DUET is scheduled to be conducted from 26 September to 30 October 2021. Admit cards for the same are likely to be released soon.
