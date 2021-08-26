DU Drops Mahasweta Devi's 'Draupadi', 2 Dalit Authors From Course Amid Dissent

Mahasweta Devi's seminal short story "Draupadi" has been dropped from the BA English Honours course of Delhi University.
Mahasweta Devi's seminal short story Draupadi was dropped from the BA English Honours course of the University of Delhi on Tuesday, 24 August, by the DU Academic Council (AC).
“We strongly protest against the overreach of the Oversight Committee which arbitrarily changed texts in the new undergraduate Learning Outcomes based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) syllabi of the fifth semester, bypassing the statutory bodies like Faculties, Committee of Courses and Standing Committee,” Mithuraaj Dhusiya, an AC member, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
In addition, the AC also approved the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) from 2022-2023 onwards, a decision which was reportedly taken without adequate discussion.
AC member Mithuraaj Dhusiya stated that “no substantial discussion” had been permitted within the council on various aspects of NEP, including the matter of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) with multiple entry-exit scheme (MEES).
Sixteen AC members have opposed the implementation of NEP – FYUP with MEES, PTI reported. The members submitted a dissent note on the matter, stating that that DU had not taken into account the feedback of the stakeholders and the members relevant statutory bodies on the new policy.
Several netizens took to Twitter to articulate their outrage over DU's dropping of the stories of Mahasweta Devi and others who wrote for the marginalised communities from its curriculum.
