Do We Need CCTVs in Classrooms? Experts, Parents on Delhi Govt's New Plan

"It is a good thing that parents will have CCTV footage of our classrooms – students will not be able to bunk classes anymore," says Sneha Pandey, a Class 12 student of a government school in Rohini's Sector 9.

"But if the same was done when I was in Class 2 or 3, I would have been very scared. I would not have been myself," she adds.

Sneha is among the many students who will come under the ambit of the Delhi government's plan to provide CCTV footage of students to parents.