DU to Hold Fourth Semester Exams for UG Students in ABE Mode

DU 4th semester exams will be conducted in ABE mode/ Check updates on du.ac.in.
The University of Delhi (DU), on Friday, 21 May, announced its decision to hold intermediate semester exams of three-year undergraduate courses in Assignment Based Examination (ABE) mode.
The decision was announced by the central university on its official Twitter handle. It reads, "Intermediate semester IV for 3- year UG courses will be on ABE mode of Examination. Detailed guidelines to follow soon. Examination of first year students (II Sem) will be decided in due course of time. All datesheets are available on the DU website."
Assignment Based Examination (ABE) is one of the modes of assessing students' marks. Students are marked on the basis of their performance in internal subject-based assignments, instead of asking them to appear for the exam.
The decision regarding intermediate semester comes a day after DU's announcement to defer final semester/annual examinations scheduled to begin on 1 June 2021. Now these exam will commence from 7 June.
“It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that the final semester/annual examinations May/June 2021 to be commenced from June 1, 2021 are hereby postponed and same shall start from June 7, 2021. Accordingly, all the date sheets released for commencement of examinations from May 15, 2021 are hereby withdrawn,” reads the official notice.
