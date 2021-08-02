DU UG Admissions 2021: Application Process to Begin from Today

DU UG admission 2021 to begin from 2 August 2021
(Photo: The Quint)
The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to commence the admissions process for undergraduate admissions for academic year 2021-22 from Monday, 2 August.
Students who want to apply for any of the undergraduate courses in DU, can register on varsity's official website: du.ac.in.
Visit Delhi University's official website: du.ac.in
Click on 'Admissions 2021'
Click on 'Under Graduate Admission 2021'
Go to 'New Registration'
Fill in your personal, login details, and register
Login using you registered credentials
Fill in your application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Save your application number
"Admissions to Under-Graduate Merit-based programs will be based on Cut-offs as per past years practice," reads the official notice released by DU. However, admissions to some undergraduate programs like Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics & Orthotics will be done through Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET).
DU conducts undergraduate admission for around 70000 seats across various colleges, reported Hindustan Times.
Delhi University also started admission process for Post Graduate (PG), MPhil, and PhD programs for academic year 2021-22 from 26 July 2021. Admissions for all PG, some undergraduate, and MPhil/PhD programs will be conducted through DUET.
Candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on DU's official website: du.ac.in.
According to the official notice, "For Post Graduate programs, the candidates will be required to fill one registration form but pay separate registration fees if opting for more than one program."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined