At Little-Known Delhi University Colleges, Cut-offs Soar to 98%

The University of Delhi is yet to officially announce cut-offs provided to it by constituent colleges. Anthony S Rozario The University of Delhi is yet to officially announce cut-offs provided to it by constituent colleges. | (Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint) Education The University of Delhi is yet to officially announce cut-offs provided to it by constituent colleges.

While the University of Delhi is yet to officially announce cut-offs for its constituent colleges, a look at cut-offs released by some of the more unfamiliar colleges reveals how the admission benchmark at the central varsity is likely to remain sky high.

At the little-known Aryabhatta College, the highest cut-off for the general category has been reserved for B.A Economics at 98 percent – a jump of two percentage points when compared to 96 percent in 2019.

The second highest cut-off at Aryabhatta College is for B.Com Honours at 97.5 percent, as compared to 96 percent in 2019. Similarly, the cut-off for B.A Psychology Honours has jumped by 2 percentage points from 95 in 2019 to 97 in 2020. This is followed by B.Sc Chemistry Hons and B.Sc Mathematics Hons at 96 percent and B.A Hons English, B.A Hons Political Science and B.A Programme (Eco + History) and (Eco + Political Science) at 95 percent.

97% For Economics, B.Com at Atma Ram Sanathan Dharm College

At Atma Ram Sanathan Dharm College, the highest cut-off in the general category is for B.A Economics Honours and B.Com Hons at 97 percent. This is followed by B.Sc Mathematics, B.A Hons English and B.Com at 95 percent. While the cut-off for B.Sc (Hons) Physics has closed at 94 percent, those for B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science, B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry, and B.A Hons Political Science have closed at 93. The lowest cut-off was announced for B.A (Hons) Hindi at 82 percent.