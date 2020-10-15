Despite 90% in Boards, Students Unable to Join Dream DU College

The first cut-off at most prestigious Delhi University colleges stopped at 97 to 98 percent. At LSR, it was 100%.

“99 percent, 100 percent, where does that leave the rest of us?” asks Naureen, who aspires to take admission in the best of colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi, but has been left disgruntled once DU declared its first cut-off list. She had scored 94 percent in her Class 12 board examinations.

Naureen, who wants to study Psychology, has got the subject at a college which offers it with a subject combination of Philosophy – a combination she’s not very keen on pursuing.

As a result, the DU aspirant simply hasn’t taken admission. Similarly, Pragya Sharma, who scored 94.5 percent, was left utterly flabbergasted, after she realised that the cut-offs for Political Science at Motilal Nehru College had soared beyond what it was last year.

“It’s not that I wanted to get into St Stephens or Miranda House or Kirori Mal. I just wanted to pursue BA Honours in Political Science from Motilal Nehru college. I chose this college and I knew this would happen after seeing the trend of the cut-offs. Yet, I didn’t get into it.” Pragya Sharma, DU Aspirant