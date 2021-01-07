Delhi University Allows Final-Year Practical Classes From February

The decision was taken after the Department of Students Welfare held meetings with college principals and heads of departments in the first week of January, during which the guidelines issued by the UGC on November 5 last year were discussed.

According to The Indian Express, Dean Gupta said that while practical offline classes would begin in February, the remaining month of January will be spent in preparing and familiarizsing teachers and staff with SOPs.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)