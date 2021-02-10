FAQ: How to Apply for Nursery Admissions in Private Delhi Schools?

Admissions to entry-level classes across private unaided schools in the national capital will begin for the open category from 18 February with the distribution of forms and the entire process will be wrapped up by the end of March, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education said on Wednesday, 10 February.
But what are the dates? And when will merit lists be out?
How will the process begin?
The Delhi government has asked private unaided schools to upload the criteria and their points in the module of the department by 17 February, following which admission forms will be available on 18 February.
However, parents must keep in mind that the last date for submitting admissions forms in schools is 4 March.
What happens after forms have been submitted?
Five days after the deadline for submitting forms, schools have to upload details of children who have applied under the open category.
Following this, schools have been asked to upload marks (according to the point system) given to each of the children who have applied under the above-mentioned category by 15 March.
When will the first list be declared?
According to the schedule provided by the Delhi government, the first list for selected candidates under the open category will be put out by schools on 20 March. This will include students who are in the waiting list, along with marks allotted under the point system.
Additionally, from 22-23 March, parents can have their queries regarding allotment of points to their children in the first list addressed by schools through written, Email or verbal interaction.
When will the second list be declared?
The second list will be released on 25 March, followed by resolution of queries on 26 March.
If seats are left available after the second list, an additional list will be released on 26 March, followed by closure of the entire admission process on 31 March.
What is the age limit?
Which documents will be accepted as proof of address?
