Students Face Uncertainty As Delhi School Shuts Door Amid COVID

Maintaining that the school doesn't receive donations, Mehra said that the school had to be closed as very few of the 37 students had paid their fees.

Mehra's claim, however, is contested by school teacher Mohammad Sijjil, who said that the school had over 100 students at last count, around 90 of whom had paid fees.

He also claimed that the school hasn't paid teachers since March last year. This, however, is contested by Mehra who said the school had offered teachers whatever salary it could during the lockdown period, "but they refused."

While the teachers have filed a petition in the Delhi High Court demanding their full pay, the school's trust has set up a probe to look into the number of students who had actually attended classes through WhatsApp.