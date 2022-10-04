'Was Talking About Women's Rights': Dalit Lecturer Dismissed for Navratri Post

"My only intention was to talk about the constitutional rights of women," said Dr Mithilesh Gautam, a 37-year-old Dalit guest lecturer who was dismissed by the Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKVP), Varanasi, on 29 September, over a social media post in which he said that women should read the Hindu Code Bill and the Indian Constitution instead of fasting for nine days during Navratri.

Gautam, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, has also been banned from entering the university campus.

"For women, it is better to read the Constitution of India and the Hindu Code Bill than fasting for nine days during Navratra. Their lives will be free from fear and slavery. Jai Bheem," Gautam had said in a Facebook post.