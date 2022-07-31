CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card To Be Released Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET Phase 2 Admit card 2022 will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) Phase 2 exams on Sunday, 31 July 2022.

Candidates who are planning to appear for the exam can download the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

This year, the CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams will be conducted between 4 to 20 August. As per the notification, CUET-UG Phase 1 was held on 15, 16, 19, and 20 July 2022.