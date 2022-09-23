CUET PG Result 2022 To Be Released Soon on cuet.nta.nic.in: How To Check Result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the CUET PG 2022 Result soon. The NTA is expected to release the CUET PG result by the end of this month. Once it is released, candidates will be able to download the result from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA conducted the Common University Entrance Test for PG Admissions from 1 September to 12 September 2022. Candidates can expect the CUET PG result in the last week of September, though the commission has not made any official announcement about the result release date and time.

Along with the result, the NTA may also release the CUET PG final answer key. The provisional answer keys were released on 16 September and candidates were allowed to raise their objections till 18 September 2022.