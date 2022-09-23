CUET PG Result 2022 To Be Released Soon on cuet.nta.nic.in: How To Check Result

NTA is all set to release the CUET-PG Result 2022. Check out the details here.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the CUET PG 2022 Result soon. The NTA is expected to release the CUET PG result by the end of this month. Once it is released, candidates will be able to download the result from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.
The NTA conducted the Common University Entrance Test for PG Admissions from 1 September to 12 September 2022. Candidates can expect the CUET PG result in the last week of September, though the commission has not made any official announcement about the result release date and time.
Along with the result, the NTA may also release the CUET PG final answer key. The provisional answer keys were released on 16 September and candidates were allowed to raise their objections till 18 September 2022.
Visit the official website of NTA CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link, CUET PG 2022 Result.
The login window page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required credentials like application number and password/date of birth.
Submit the details, and the CUET PG result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download it for future use.
The CUET PG 2022 Exam followed the Multiple Choice Questions format; candidates had to select the correct answer from the various options. Check the marking scheme here:
Candidates will get 4 marks for every correct answer.
Candidates will be given -1 for every incorrect answer.
No marks will be given or deducted for unanswered questions.
If more than one option is correct for any question, four marks will be awarded.
If all options are correct for a question, four marks will be awarded to every student who attempted the question.
If a question is found to be wrong then all candidates who have attempted the question will be given four marks.
The CUET PG 2022 result will be valid only for the session of 2022 to 2023. The CUET PG scorecard will provide separate scores for Section 1 of general papers and Section 2 for domain-specific papers.
