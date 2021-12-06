CTET 2021 Admit Card Expected To Be Released Today

CTET 2021 admit card expected to be released on 6 December 2021.
(Photo: The Quint)
The admit card for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 is expected to be released on 6 December 2021 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
In the absence of any particular date or time given by CBSE for the release of the CTET 2021 admit cards, candidates must check the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in today regularly as most analysis based on past trends show that the admit card can be released today.
The CTET 2021 admit card is supposed to be released approximately two weeks before the main CTET 2021 exam begins.
Hence, since the exam is scheduled to be conducted from 16 December 2021 to 13 January 2022, candidates can expect the admit card to be released today, 6 December 2021.
Candidates must note that they will be requiring their official log in credentials such as their application number and password to download their CTET 2021 admit card. Hence, they must keep these details in place.
Candidates must also note that the CBSE information bulletin on the CTET 2021 exam mentions that the admit cards shall be released in the first week of December 2021.
In addition, the CTET 2021 exam shall be conducted in an offline mode of exam. lt will involve two papers, namely paper 1 and paper 2.
Candidates must note that they can appear for either of the two papers, depending upon their wish to teach a particular class of students.
The exam shall be conducted for a total duration of 2 hours 30 minutes.
For more details and updates on the CTET 2021 exam and admit card, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of CTET mentioned above.