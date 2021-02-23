After RKA Chief’s Exit, ‘Cow Science’ Exam Postponed Indefinitely

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) has postponed the 'cow science exam', earlier scheduled for 25 February across the country. This comes a day after the commission's chairman Vallabhhai Kathiria left office.

“Please note that online Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Exam /Pratiyogita which was scheduled for 25th Feb 2021, including Mock Examination on 21st Feb 2021, has been postponed,” read a notice on RKA’s website.

Neither has any reason been cited for postponing the exam nor have new dates been announced.