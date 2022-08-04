CUET-UG: 2nd Shift Postponed Due to 'Technical Reasons', Will Be Held on 12 Aug

The exam was supposed to begin at 3pm and go on for three hours, when 489 centres could not download the question paper until two hours later.

The question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm and the downloading at these 489 centres could start at 5:25pm, the NTA said in an official notice.

“Due to various administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG)-2022 examination scheduled for 04 August 2022 (first shift) has been postponed to 12 August 2022 for a few examination Centre," the notice read.

The same Admit Card will be valid for the candidates who appeared for the exams today. If the students have a problem with the new dates of 12-14 they "can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number," the NTA said.