CLC DTSE Rajasthan Results 2022 Released on 3 March, Details Here

Check CLC DTSE exam results for Rajasthan.
DTSE is a free district-level talent search exam conducted in offline mode by CLC. This exam gives an opportunity to the students to be a part of the prestigious, most trusted and rising coaching Institutes of NEET and JEE.
The exams were conducted on 27 February 2022 and the students who had appeared for the exams can download their results from the official website at www.dtse.clcparivar.in for class 5th to 12th, 2021-22 session.
The results for the CLC DTSE was released on Thursday, 3 March 2022. You can check the details here.
DTSE had announced earlier that the CLC results will be out on 3 March after 5 pm for Rajasthan. As per reports, CLC results for Chandigarh will be out on 6 March 2022 after 5 pm.
The candidates who had appeared for the DTSE scholarship exams can view their results on the website with their login credentials like roll number and date of birth.
Visit the official website of DTSE at www.dtse.clcparivar.in
On the homepage, click on the 'DTSE Result' link
Enter your roll number and date of birth to login.
The results will be displayed on the screen.
You can download and take the print out for future.
For more details regarding the DTSE CLC results for Rajasthan or Chandigarh, visit the official website and keep yourself updated.
