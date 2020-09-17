CLAT 2020 Admit Cards Released, Check How to Download

The Consortium of National Law Universities on Wednesday, 16 September, released the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020. Candidates who registered for the exam can download the CLAT 2020 admit cards on the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is scheduled to be held on 7 September between 2 and 4 pm. CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country. The admit cards of CLAT 2020 will mention details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers and the CLAT 2020 exam centres.

CLAT 2020 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Insert the mobile numbers and passwords to login

On the next window, check and download the CLAT 2020 admit cards