Class 12 ISC Exams to Begin From Tomorrow

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will commence the ISC (Class 12) board exams from Thursday, 8 April. The exams are scheduled to start from 8 April, and will go on till 18 June 2021.

Exams will be conducted in two sessions at 9 AM and 2 PM. All papers will be 3 hours long except for a few practical exams. The first exam on 8 April is Computer Science (Paper 2) Practical — Planning Session, it will be a 90-minutes long paper.

