Centre Forms Panel To Plan Roadmap for Overseas Campuses of Indian Universities

A 16-member committee has been formed by the central government consisting of the directors of seven Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campuses and vice-chancellors of four central universities to prepare a roadmap to allow overseas campuses of Indian universities, The Indian Express reported.

The development comes after IIT Delhi's proposal of opening centres in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The committee is headed by IIT Council Standing Committee Chairperson Dr K Radhakrishnan.

It has been asked to submit a "framework/structure for the opening of campuses abroad by Higher Education Institutes after examining the existing provisions for the opening of offshore campuses" by 17 March.