Centre Asks States, UTs to Start Medical Colleges by 1 Dec: Report

A NMC recommendation letter stated that medical colleges across the country must reopen on or before 1 December.

A NMC recommendation letter dated 12 November stated that medical colleges across the country must reopen on or before 1 December for MBBS students already pursuing the course, reported Hindustan Times.

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, 25 November, directed the states and UTs to initiate necessary steps for reopening of medical colleges on or before 1 December with adherence to all COVID-19 guidelines, reported ANI.

“The state/ UTs may take necessary steps to open the medical colleges on or before 1 December 2020. Needless to say, all the SOPs/Guidelines with respect to social distancing and prevention of the spread of epidemic issues by central/state/ UT governments will be formed scrupulously by all the colleges,” said a senior health official in a letter to all chief secretaries and administrators of states and UTs.

“The National Medical Commission (NMC) has also given a suggestive schedule of training for different classes that are annexed with their letter.

According to the letter, the commission has also advised that the sufficient number of non-COVID beds may be made available in medical college hospitals to facilitate undergraduate medical training.

“The delayed new academic session for 2020-21 should commence from 1 February 2021. The new PG session for the academic year 2020-21 should begin from at least 1 July 2021 and therefore the PG NEET exam for the AY 2021-22 would need to be scheduled around March-April 2021,” read NMC’s recommendation letter.