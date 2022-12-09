Centre Stops Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students

It was formulated and funded by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. The scheme was open to Muslim, Sikh, Parsi, Buddhist, Christian & Jain students pursuing higher studies. The degrees included regular and full-time M.Phil and Ph.D. degrees in Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Engineering & Technology.

The press release by the Ministry read, "The MANF Scheme was implemented by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and as per the data provided by UGC 6722 candidates were selected under the Scheme between 2014-15 and 2021-22 and fellowships to the tune of ₹ 738.85 crore were distributed during the same period."

The information stated in the press release was given by the Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in Lok Sabha on 8 December.