Improper Answers in CBSE Will be Marked: Delhi DOE in Leaked Video

With CBSE exams just a couple of months away, multiple videos of Delhi’s Director of Education (DOE) have emerged in which the official purportedly asks students to “repeat the question in the answer section" while adding that he has asked the board to mark students for improper answers.
In one of the videos, which was reportedly shot at a Delhi government school in West Delhi, DOE Udit Prakash Rai seems to be telling students that even if the latter do not know the answer to a particular question, they must write whatever they can.
While a Delhi government school teacher claimed that the video is from West District, it is unknown when it was recorded.
In a second video of his interaction with teachers, DOE Rai implores teachers to ensure that they give students the right tips and ensure that “no question is left bank.” Here, too, he reiterates that students should be asked to repeat the question in the answer section so that they get “one or two marks.”
“If there is a problem in writing an answer, if they can’t write a spelling in English, let them write in Hindi. These small things have to be told so that children can get at least 40-45 marks,” he says.
While in one of the videos, DOE Rai mentioned that he had asked CBSE to ensure that even wrong answers are marked, the board has distanced itself from the official’s statement.
Published: 19 Feb 2021,07:55 AM IST