Posters With Faiz's Quotes Removed From CBSE Class 10 Social Science Course

“We remain strangers even after so many meetings, blood stains remain even after so many rains” – this is one of translated quotes penned by Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, which has now been removed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from the 2022-23 academic curriculum, reported The Indian Express.

Also axed from the 'Religion, Communalism and Politics – Communalism, Secular State' section of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)’s class 10 textbook is another translated excerpt from one of Faiz's poems, which says that it is "not enough to shed tears, to suffer anguish, not enough to nurse love in secret… Today, walk in the public square fettered in chains.”