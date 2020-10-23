CBSE Introduces Facial Recognition Tech for Accessing Digital Docs

The CBSE facial recognition application is currently available on Parniaam Manjusha and Digi locker.

CBSE Facial Recognition System: The CBSE facial recognition application is currently available on Parniaam Manjusha and Digi locker. | (Photo: iStock)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, 22 October, introduced facial recognition system which will enable class 10 and 12 students to download their digital academic documents.

“This computer application matches human face from a digital image already stored in the database. The computer and the human interact to map facial features,” read a CBSE statement.

A live image of the student will be matched with the photograph on the CBSE admit card already stored in the repository, and once successful, the certificate will be emailed to the student, as per board.

The CBSE facial recognition application is currently available on Parniaam Manjusha and Digi locker at digilocker.gov.in/cbse-certificate.html for all 2020 records.

CBSE has already pushed 12 crore digital academic documents in Digi locker which can be opened by a student to access mark sheets, pass and migration certificates.

According to the board, the latest facility of face matching will immensely help foreign students and those who are unable to open Digi locker account for any reason such as Aadhaar card or wrong mobile numbers.