CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Out: Check Class 10th Supplementary Results Here

CBSE 10th Compartment/ Supplementary Results 2023 Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the 10th compartment or supplementary result 2023 on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared in the CBSE 10th Compartment Exam 2023 must use their personal login details like roll number to check their results on the aforementioned website. This year, the CBSE Compartment Exams were conducted by the concerned officials from 17 to 22 July 2023. The exam was held for candidates who failed to qualify the CBSE 10th annual exams 2023.