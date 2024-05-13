CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: CBSE Board Class 10 Result OUT; Websites To Download Scorecards, 93.60 Students Pass

CBSE Class 10 Results Declared today on 13 May 2024.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10th result today on Monday, 13 May 2024. Candidates who appeared in the CBSE Board class 10 exams this year can download and check their results on the official website at cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also check the pass percentage, scorecards, marksheet, and other details on the website by using their login details.
This year, CBSE class 10 exam was held from 15 February to 13 March 2024. The examinations took place in a single shift on all days from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Approximately, 39 lakh students participated in the CBSE Board class 10 and 12 exams in the current year. CBSE class 12th result 2024 has already been declared, and the pass percentage is 87.98 percent.
Follow this live blog to check all the latest details about CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2024.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Following is the list of websites to check CBSE Board Class 10 Results 2024.
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
This year, approximately 2238827 candidates appeared in the CBSE Board 10th Exam 2024. Out of which 2095467 students successfully passed the Class 10 exam. The overall passing percentage is 93.60%, which is 0.48% more than previous year. The passing percentage of CBSE Board Results 2023 was 92.12%.
Following is the total percentage of top performing regions in the recently declared CBSE Board 10th results 2024.
Trivandrum: 99.75%
Vijaywada: 99.60%
Chennai: 99.30%
Bengaluru: 99.26%
Ajmer: 97.10%
CBSE class 10 result 2024 was declared today on 13 May 2024. 93.60 percent students passed the exam.
Candidates can check the CBSE 10th result 2024 by using the below login details.
Roll Number
Date of Birth
CBSE Class 10 result 2024 was declared today on Monday, 13 May 2024. Candidates can download and check their scores from the link below.
All those candidates who will fail in CBSE Board 10th exams 2024 will have to appear in the compartment or supplementary exams. The dates for the CBSE Board Compartment Exam 2024 will be notified separately.
Students have to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject (both theory and practical) to successfully pass the CBSE Board 10th exam 2024.
Download UMANG app from Google Play Store or visit umang.gov.in.
Create a new account, if not already registered or login with the registered mobile number.
Go to the CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 section.
Enter the required login details.
Now hit the download option.
You will be able to access your CBSE Board 10th Result 2024, and also download the scorecards and other documents.
Go to the official website of the DigiLocker, digilocker.gov.in
On the homepage, you will see a banner that reads as 'CBSE Result 2024 Class X, Activate Your DigiLocker Account Now'
Click on the banner and you will be taken to a 'DigiLocker Account Confirmation Page'
If you already have a DigiLocker account, enter the details like Security PIN (provided by your school), OTP, mobile number, etc and hit the 'Account Confirmation' option. This way, you will be able to access the DigiLocker account and check your results.
Candidates can check CBSE class 10 result 2024 through SMS also. It can be done as follows.
Type a message as 'CBSE10'.
Send this to 7738299899.
You will get your 10th result on the phone.
Apart from the official website, students can check their CBSE Board Results 2024 on the DigiLocker and UMANG app.
Candidates must follow below steps to download and check the CBSE Board Class 10th 2024.
Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result link for Class 10 Result 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Students can check their class 10 CBSE board results 2024 by using the following login details.
Roll Number
Date of Birth
Candidates can download and check the CBSE 10th result 2024 on the following websites.
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in.
results.gov.in
digilocker.gov.in
cbse.nic.in
CBSE Board class 10 result has been declared today on Monday, 13 May 2024.