CBSE Board Exam 2022: Term 1 Admit Card Expected To Be Released Soon

CBSE Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Admit Card to be released soon
(Photo: The Quint)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit cards for the CBSE board exam 2022 term 1 anytime soon.
Once CBSE releases the CBSE board exam 2022 term 1 Admit cards for classes 10 and 12, applicable students can download their respective admit cards from the official website cbse.gov.in.
Candidates must note that CBSE has already released the date sheet for CBSE board exam 2022 term 1 for Classes 10 and 12.
According to the schedule released, the CBSE Class 10 term 1 board exams for minor papers will commence from 17 November 2021 while the minor papers for Class 12 will start from 16 November 2021.
On the other hand, CBSE Class 10 board exam major papers shall commence from 30 November 2021 and continue till 11 December 2021; and the major papers of CBSE Class 12 board exam shall be held between 1 December 2021 and 22 December 2021.
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in
Navigate to the link "CBSE 12th term 1 board admit card" and "CBSE 12h term 1 board admit card" on the homepage.
Enter your official credentials such as roll number and other details requested and click on submit.
Your CBSE Board Exam 2022 Term 1 admit cards shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and keep a printout for future reference.
Candidates must note that considering the change in weather and the winter season approaching, CBSE Board Exam 2022 Term 1 shall begin at 11:30 AM instead of 10:30 AM.
Candidates must also remember that all other important information regarding the CBSE Board Exam 2022 shall be displayed on the candidate's admit cards. Hence, downloading the CBSE Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Admit card is of extreme importance.
In the absence of any set date released by CBSE to declare the CBSE Board Exam 2022 Term 1 admit cards, students are advised to regularly check the official website of CBSE mentioned above.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)