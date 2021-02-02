CBSE Announces Datesheet for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams

The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 examinations to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this year have been released by the board today.
Dr Pokhriyal said that all efforts have been made to provide adequate gaps between important exams, while wishing students all the very best for board exams.
The announcement was made by Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, 28 January, during an interaction with heads of schools, where he talked about ways of implementing the National Education Policy 2020.
In July 2020, Dr Pokhriyal had announced that the syllabus for class 10 and 12 board exams to be conducted in 20212 had been reduced by 30 percent “by retaining the core concepts.”
