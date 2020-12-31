CBSE 2021 Board Exams From 4 May, Results by 15 July: Pokhriyal 

Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, 31 December, declared that CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held from 4 May to 10 June 2021.
Speaking on a live, Dr Pokhriyal also said the board will try its best to get answer scripts checked on time, while adding that he expects results for these board exams to be declared by 15 July.
He also added that CBSE practicals will begin from 1 March.
Pokhriyal had previously said that the CBSE board exams 2021 will not be conducted in the months of January and February, given the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a separate statement, CBSE said that schools will be allowed to conduct practical, project and internal assessment of class 12 students, from 1 March 2021 to “the last date of conduct of theory examination of the same class.”
The statement also added that the same dates would be applicable for students of class 10.
CBSE also said that a detailed date sheet will be “issued soon” for classes 10 and 12.
Published: 31 Dec 2020,06:00 PM IST