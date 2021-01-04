CAT Topper from Himachal Aims to Be Next Nadella, Pichai 

Scoring 99.99 percent in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020, 23-year-old Vishesh Garg is a step closer to achieving his dream of pursuing a career in Management.

Taking inspiration from Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai, Garg has always aspired to a be Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

“While studying B Tech in Electronics and Communication, I would read inspiring stories of Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai, who are shaping the world by heading technology giants like Microsoft and Google. I felt I could be a CEO one day, if I got admission in a good B-school,” he said.

Garg is among the 20 students who topped the test this year. The CAT 2020 results were released on 2 January and a total of nine students have scored 100 percent, of these, five are from IIT.