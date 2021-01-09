Cambridge University to Train Andhra Municipal Students, Teachers

The Andhra Pradesh Urban Development Department inked a pact with the UK's prestigious University of Cambridge on Thursday, 7 January, to train teachers and students in English. This programme is limited to the teachers and students under the municipal department.

"As per the memorandum of understanding, the University of Cambridge will provide training to teachers and students under the municipal department in order to improve English language proficiency," said an official statement.

Cambridge University is one of the several institutions that the Andhra government approached to seek advice to revise the existing school curriculum to make it more suitable for existing situations.

Municipal administration commissioner Vijay Kumar signed the agreement on behalf of the government with TK Arunachalam, University of Cambridge's Regional Director for South Asia, in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.