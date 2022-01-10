BSEB Class 10 Board Exam 2022 Admit Card Released, Exams From 20 January

Bihar Board Class 10 2022 Admit Card released on the official website of BSEB
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card of Class 10 (Matric) board exams 2022. The admit card has been released for for both practical and theory exams.
The admit card of BSEB class 10 board exams can be downloaded from the official website of Bihar Board: secondary.biharboardonline.com.
However, the admit card can only be downloaded by the school authorities from the official website. Students appearing in the board exams are required to collect their matric admit card from their respective schools.
Visit the official website of BSEB: secondary.biharboardonline.com
Click on 'View/ Print Admit Card (by School) for Annual Exam 2022' link on the homepage
Enter your District, School, Principal's user ID, password and security code
Click on Login
Your school admit cards for BSEB board exams will appear on the screen
Download and print them.
The board has directed Bihar board schools to download and print the admit cards of their students appearing in Class 10 board exams. It further states that schools should sign and put the official stamp on the admit card before handing it over to the students.
