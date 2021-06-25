Odisha BSE Class-10 2021 Result to be Declared Today, How to Check

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result can be checked online on bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in
(Photo: Erum Gaur/The Quint)
Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is all set to announce the result of High School Certificate (HSC/ Class 10), state open school certificate, and Madhyama examination on Friday, 25 June.
Students who were enrolled for the above mentioned exams can check their result at board's official website: bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in
This year BSE had cancelled Class-10 examination due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 5 lakh students were register for the same, reported Hindustan Times.
According to the official notification released by BSE, HSC, state open school certificate and Madhyama exam 2021 result will be placed before examination committee of the board on Friday, at 1 PM. After the approval from the committee, the result will be published from board's head office at 4 PM, it added.
Visit BSE official website: bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in
Click on the result of HSC/ State Open School Certificate/ Madhyama Exam 2021
Key in your credentials registered with board
Your result will appear on your screen
Download and save it for future reference
Students can also check their Class 10 result directly through SMS. For availing this service, they will have to type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 25 Jun 2021,11:40 AM IST