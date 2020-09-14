BITSAT 2020: Admit Cards Released, Check Steps to Download Below

The exam is conducted for admission to various integrated first degree engineering courses across BITS campuses. The Quint Image used for representation only. | (Photo: Kamran Akhtar/The Quint) Education The exam is conducted for admission to various integrated first degree engineering courses across BITS campuses.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) on Sunday, 13 September, released the admit card for the BITSAT 2020 exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on 23 September. BITSAT 2020 is conducted for admission to various integrated first degree programmers of engineering in BITS Pilani, BITS Goa campus, BITS Hyderabad campus.

BITS 2020: How to Download Admit Card

Visit the official website- bitsadmission.com Click on the link ‘Download the BITSAT-2020 Hall ticket and Instructions’ Submit the details like the application number, gender, date of birth, email id The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen Save it and take a printout to carry it in the exam hall.

BITS 2020 Admission Schemes

Admissions in First Degree programmes at BITS Pilani are only authorised by one of the following schemes: 1. Admission through BITSAT-2020 Score 2. Admission through SAT and SAT subject test score under International student admissions 3. Admission under Board topper scheme

BITSAT 2020: Exam Pattern

The BITSAT 2020 is a three-hour exam and will consist of four parts – physics, and chemistry for 40 marks each, English proficiency and logical reasoning for 25 marks, and mathematics or biology (For BPharm candidates) for 45 marks. All questions are objective type (multiple choice questions) and there will be negative marking of one marks for each wrong answer. Each correct answer rewards three marks.