BITSAT 2020: Admit Cards Released, Check Steps to Download Below

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) on Sunday, 13 September, released the admit card for the BITSAT 2020 exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on 23 September.
BITSAT 2020 is conducted for admission to various integrated first degree programmers of engineering in BITS Pilani, BITS Goa campus, BITS Hyderabad campus.
Admissions in First Degree programmes at BITS Pilani are only authorised by one of the following schemes:
1. Admission through BITSAT-2020 Score
2. Admission through SAT and SAT subject test score under International student admissions
3. Admission under Board topper scheme
The BITSAT 2020 is a three-hour exam and will consist of four parts – physics, and chemistry for 40 marks each, English proficiency and logical reasoning for 25 marks, and mathematics or biology (For BPharm candidates) for 45 marks.
All questions are objective type (multiple choice questions) and there will be negative marking of one marks for each wrong answer. Each correct answer rewards three marks.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined