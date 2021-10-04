BHU UET 2021: NTA Reschedules Some Undergraduate Exams, Check New Date

BHU UET 2021 Revised dates
The National testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled some exams for undergraduate courses of Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test (BHU UET 2021).
The rescheduled exams include Test Papers 104, 105, and 135. Candidates can check the rescheduling notice on BHU NTA's official website: bhuet.nta.nic.in.
The decision of rescheduling has been taken in the view of clash with some major examinations. "NTA has come to know from the student community that some of the Test Papers of BHU Entrance Test 2021 are clashing with some major Examinations. Accordingly, it has been decided to reschedule the dates of some Test Papers of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021," reads the official notice, as quotes by Indian Express.
Test Paper Code 135: B Sc Ag /B Sc Ag RGSC
Test Paper Code 104: B Ed - Mathematics : Maths/Statistics; B Ed Special Education - V I & H I (Mathematics)
Test Paper Code 105: B Ed - Humanities and Social Sciences; B Ed Special Education - V I & H I (Social Sciences and Humanities)
B Sc exam will be conducted in the first shift (8am to 10am), and B Ed exams will be held in the second shift (12:30 pm to 3pm) on 6 October 2021.
According to the official notice, admit card for the above mentioned test papers will be hosted shortly on the official website.
