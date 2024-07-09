Who is Bedi Ram: UP MLA, BJP Ally Named in Civil Services, Medical Exam Leaks?

“I get 40-50 people recruited across different states...I get recruitments done in Rajasthan, Bihar, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh among other states...My responsibility is only till the results come out, irrespective of whether it (the paper) gets cancelled,” Bedi Ram can be heard saying in a purported video which has now gone viral on social media.

Bedi Ram is an MLA from Jakhanian, which falls in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. He is a member of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the BJP. The party contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well as the 2017 UP Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP. SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has served as minister of minority welfare in the first Yogi Adityanath Cabinet.

The purported video comes on the back of allegations of question paper leak in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam as well the UGC-NET exam being cancelled because its integrity might have been compromised.

But Bedi Ram has allegedly been in the business since 2009.