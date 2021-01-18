AYUSH NEET: Registration for Round 3 Counselling from 19 January

Third round of registration for AYUSH counselling will begin on 19 January 2021. Candidates can register on the website of AYUSH Admission Central Counselling Committee (AACCC). The registration is scheduled to go on till 23 January 2021.
According to an official notice issued by the Ministry of AYUSH on 15 January, the candidate must obtain at least 40 percent in 2020, in order to secure admission for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy (ASU & H) undergraduate course (BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS).
The notice further reads, “However, in respect of candidates belonging to the Schedule Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, the minimum marks shall be at 30th percentile. In respect of candidates with benchmark disabilities specified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the minimum marks shall be at 35th percentile for Un-Reserved (UR) Category and 30th percentile for SC/ST/OBC.”
The registration for round three/MOP-UP round counselling is scheduled to start from 19 January and will go on till 23 January 2021, till 5 pm. Candidates will be allowed to deposit the fee till 24 January,12 pm.
Choice filing facility will be made available to the candidates on 24 January from 10 am to 5 pm. The results for round three will be announced on 27 January.
Candidates selected in the third round of counselling will have to report to the institute allotted between 28 January and 8 February for completing their admission procedure.
