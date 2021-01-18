AYUSH NEET: Registration for Round 3 Counselling from 19 January

The registration for round three/MOP-UP round counselling is scheduled to start from 19 January and will go on till 23 January 2021, till 5 pm. Candidates will be allowed to deposit the fee till 24 January,12 pm.

Choice filing facility will be made available to the candidates on 24 January from 10 am to 5 pm. The results for round three will be announced on 27 January.

Candidates selected in the third round of counselling will have to report to the institute allotted between 28 January and 8 February for completing their admission procedure.