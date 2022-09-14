AUD Admissions 2022: UG Application Window Open at aud.ac.in; How to Apply

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has started admissions for its undergraduate program. Candidates willing to apply for the different undergraduate programs can submit their application for AUD Admissions 2022 through the official website at aud.ac.in.

AUD opened the application window for the UG programs on 12 September 2022. Students can apply for admissions till 12 October 2022. Like other public universities, Ambedkar University will also admit students based on their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

Have a look at the steps to apply for the AUD admissions and other details.