ATMA 2021 Admit Cards Released, Here’s How to Download It
Candidates who have registered for the AIMS 2021 can download their admit cards from AIMS’ official website.
Published:
Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS), on Thursday, 22 April, released the admit cards of AIMS Test for Management Admissions, 2021 April session. The exam is scheduled for 25 April.
Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit cards from AIMS' official website: atmaaims.com.
How to Download ATMA 2021 Admit Card
- Visit the official website of of AIMS: atmaaims.com
- Click on 'Candidate Login' on the top-left corner of the homepage.
- Choose the exam date and login using your PID and password.
- Your admit cards will appear on your screen.
- Download and print a copy of it for future use.
Direct link to download ATMA 2021 April session admit card.
- ATMA exam will be an home-based-online exam and will be conducted in artificial intelligence (AI) proctored mode.
- Candidates are required to login at 01:30 PM on the day of exam.
- They should keep their government ID ready which needs to be displayed in front of the camera on demand of the proctor.
- The Submit button for the live exam will appear only after 2 hours of start.
- Helpline number will be available on 23 (08:30 AM to 06:00 PM) and 25 April 2021 (01:00 PM to 05:00 PM).
- For any technical assistance, please contact the helpdesk number which is printed on candidate's admit card.