Assam PAT Result 2023 To Be Released Today: Direct Link & Steps To Check Marks

Assam PAT Result 2023 Today: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam will declare the Polytechnic Admission Test or PAT 2023 results after 5 pm on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 on the official website, dte.assam.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared in the Assam PAT Exam 2023 on 18 June can download and check their marks by following the steps on the aforementioned website below.

The Assam PAT examination was conducted across different examination centres of the state in a single shift from 10 am to 12 noon. The exam is held for candidates who wish to take admission for a three-year diploma course in engineering and technology.