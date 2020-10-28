Apple to Increase Pricing for App and In-App Purchases in India

The update in prices will also apply in Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Russia and South Africa in the next few days.

Tech giant Apple on Monday, 26 October, announced that it will be charging more for apps in India, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Russia and South Africa in the next few days. This change in pricing will also apply to in-app purchases.

The company stated that it will be informing developers in the countries listed above about the update prices and share new tier charts. For India, there will be an increase of two percent in addition to GST of 18 percent already in place.

“You can download the updated price tier charts now. Once these changes go into effect, the Pricing and Availability section of My Apps will be updated, and your proceeds will be adjusted accordingly and calculated based on the tax-exclusive price. You can change the price of your apps and in-app purchases (including auto-renewable subscriptions) at any time in App Store Connect. If you offer subscriptions, you can choose to preserve prices for existing subscribers,” Apple stated in an announcement on its website.

However, there is no official confirmation if the increase in prices will be affect other services lie Apple Music, Apple TV+ and iCloud. It is yet to be clarified when these changes will exactly appear on the Apple App Store.