AP EAMCET 2021 Seat Allotment: 1st Round Counseling Result To Release Today

AP EAMCET 2021 round 1 counselling result to be out on 12 November 2021
The seat allotment results of Round 1 counselling of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) is scheduled to be released on 12 November 2021.
While the seat allotment results were earlier supposed to be released on 10 November 2021, they got delayed due to some unavoidable administrative reasons.
Hence, candidates who have submitted their choices during the phase 1 of the counselling process can check the seat allotment results on the official website of EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
Candidates must note that those candidates who have received allotted seats are required to report online as well as at their different allotted institutes.
The process of reporting is expected to continue between 12 November 2021 to 17 November 2021.
Moreover, while the commencement of classes is yet to be announced by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), candidates must note that they are required to pay a partial admission fee in order to confirm their seats as released in the AP EAMCET round 1 seat allotment.
Go to the official website of AP EAPCET 2021 admissions at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
Navigate to the ‘Information Bulletin’ section present on the home page.
Click on the link that says 'AP EAMCET 1st Round Seat Allotment Result 2021'.
You will be redirected to a new page wherein you will need to enter your official login credentials such as username, date of birth or password to check the first allotment order.
Once submitted, the AP EAMCET 2021 Round 1 counselling results will be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates must note that the last date to change their counselling options was 6 November 2021. Hence, no changes in the allotments will be made now.
Candidates must also remember that the allotments are made subject to the grant of affiliation from the University.
In case a student faces any errors or discrepancies, all candidates must contact the help desk of EAMCET at 8106876345, 8106575234, and 7995865456.
For more updates on the AP EAMCET 2021 Seat Allotment, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website mentioned above.
