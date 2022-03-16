'Ambedkar Would Be In Tears': Muslim Students on Karnataka HC Hijab Order

The six Muslim students who had approached the Karnataka High Court to get permission to wear hijab to their classes said that they feel let down by the court. In a press conference which was held in Udupi on 15 March, Aliya Assadi, a student leader said, "We live in a secular country where we are allowed to follow religions of our choice. We are shocked by the order."

Referring to constitutional guarantees, student Hazra Shifa said, "Dr BR Ambedkar once said that the constitution is the best, but it will depend on the persons who run it. We were expecting so much from our constitution and country. If today Dr BR Ambedkar were alive, he will literally cry."

She asked, "When the country (constitution) has given us the right to follow our religion, why has the High Court not allowed us to do the same?" As per the Karnataka High Court order, hijab is not an essential religious practice. The students stressed that, in their opinion, hijab is important for their religious practice.