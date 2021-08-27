Ambedkar University UG, PG Admissions 2021: Registration Deadline Extended

Dr B R Ambedkar University, Delhi, (AUD) on Thursday, 26 August, announced the extension of registrations deadline for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for 2021.

Earlier, the application window was scheduled to close on 1 September 2021. It has now been extended up to10 September 2021. "The last date to apply online for UG and PG Programmes has been extended up to 10 September 2021," reads the official website.

Candidates may apply to any UG or PG course at AUD on its official website: aud.ac.in.