Ambedkar University UG, PG Admissions 2021: Registration Deadline Extended

Apply for UG, PG admission in Ambedkar University on aud.ac.in
(Photo: aud.ac.in)
Dr B R Ambedkar University, Delhi, (AUD) on Thursday, 26 August, announced the extension of registrations deadline for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for 2021.
Earlier, the application window was scheduled to close on 1 September 2021. It has now been extended up to10 September 2021. "The last date to apply online for UG and PG Programmes has been extended up to 10 September 2021," reads the official website.
Candidates may apply to any UG or PG course at AUD on its official website: aud.ac.in.
Visit AUD's official website: aud.ac.in
Click on 'Admissions' on the homepage
Click on 'Online Application Form' under UG/ PG Admissions
Click on 'New User Signup'
Key in your details and register
Enter your registered username and password
Click on 'Login'
Fill up the online application form and upload the required documents
Pay the application fee and submit the form
Save a copy of the final form
Registrations for UG programs began from 12 July, whereas, for PG programs, it commenced on 5 August 2021.
Candidates facing any technical problem and or those who have queries can send an email to admissions@aud.ac.in or call on +91 011-23863740 (9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday).
Admission to undergraduate courses will be merit-based while candidates applying for postgraduate courses will have to appear for an entrance exam.
