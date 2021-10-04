Ambedkar University to Release 1st Cut-Off List Tomorrow

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) is all set to release the first cut-off list for undergraduate (UG) merit based admission 2021-22 on Tuesday, 5 October 2021.

Students who have applied for UG programmes in AUD can check the cut off list on its official website: aud.ac.in.

Candidates who are eligible for admission according to first cut-off list, can get their documents verified on 6 and 7 October (10am to 5pm) 2021. They are also required to pay the fee by 7 October 2021 (11:59pm).