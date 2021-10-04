Ambedkar University to Release 1st Cut-Off List Tomorrow

Ambedkar University (AUD) to release first cut-off list on aud.ac.in
Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) is all set to release the first cut-off list for undergraduate (UG) merit based admission 2021-22 on Tuesday, 5 October 2021.
Students who have applied for UG programmes in AUD can check the cut off list on its official website: aud.ac.in.
Candidates who are eligible for admission according to first cut-off list, can get their documents verified on 6 and 7 October (10am to 5pm) 2021. They are also required to pay the fee by 7 October 2021 (11:59pm).
As per the tentative schedule released by AUD, the admission process will go on form 5 to 29 October 2021. AUD is scheduled to release six cut-off list during this time. However, the varsity has also stated that in case of availability of more vacant seats, seventh cut-off lists may also be announced.
The second cutoff list is scheduled to be released on 8 October 2021. Document verification against the same will be conducted on 9 and 11 October (10am - 5pm). Candidates taking admissions against second cutoff list are required to pay the fee by 11 October (11:59pm).
For the complete schedule and further information regarding AUD UG Merit Based Admission Process, candidates can visit the website of the varsity: aud.ac.in.
