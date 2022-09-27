AIIMS NORCET 2022 Results Released on aiimsexams.ac.in, Steps To Download Here

NTA is all set to release the CUET-PG Result 2022. Check out the details here.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has released the results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2022. Candidates who had registered and appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
AIIMS has also released the provisional merit-wise list which will have the names of candidates qualified for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2022. The exam was conducted in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam was conducted from 11 September 2022 for the recruitment of nursing officers.
AIIMS declared over 19,854 candidates as qualified, out of which 12,279 are female candidates and 7,575 are male candidates.
The official notification stated, “NORCET Rank will be used for direct recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer (Group B posts) in all AIIMS/04 Central Govt Hospitals in the pay scale at Level 07 in the Pay Matrix (pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs 9300-34800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4600/-)."
AIIMS will select the final set of qualified candidates by online allocation. The organisation will soon notify about the detailed procedure and updated seat position for inviting applications in respective institutes for seat allocation on the basis of NORCET Rank.
Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in
On the home page, click on the recruitments tab and then on 'Nursing Officer'
Click on the link that reads 'Result of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2022'
The NORCET result will be displayed on the screen.
Candidates can check the list of provisionally qualified candidates with the help of their roll number
Check and download the result for future use
