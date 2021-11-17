AIIMS NORCET 2021: Admit Card To Be Released Soon

AIIMS NOTSET 2021 admit card to be released soon
(Photo: iStock)
The Admit card for the All Inda Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (AIIMS NORCET) 2021 is expected to be released soon.
Hence, candidates can download their respective admit cards from the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in when released.
The AIIMS NORCET 2021 is scheduled to be held on 20 November, 2021. Interested candidates must note that the AIIMS NORCET 2021 registration process concluded on 1 November 2021 and no more entries shall be accepted.
Moreover, while the admit card for the AIIMS NORCET 2021 was supposed to be released on 14 November, 2021, it has got delayed due to some unforeseen reasons.
In the absence of any official notification by AIIMS regarding the release date of the admit card, we are expecting it to be released any day now considering the exam is scheduled to be held in 4 days.
Read on to find five easy steps to download your AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card.
Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nursing Recruitment exam at aiimsexams.ac.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'Download NORCET Admit Card.' on the homepage.
You will be redirected to a new page wherein you will be required to enter their official login credentials like username and password and log in.
Once done, your AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for the day of the examination as well as future reference.
All candidates must note that the AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card is an extremely important document without which no candidate shall be allowed entry into the examination hall.
Students must also note that they are required to carry a valid identity proof on the day of the exam.
For more updates on the AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card and exam, candidates are advised to check this space regularly and visit the official website of AIIMS mentioned above.
