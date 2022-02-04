AIBE 16 Result Announced: Here’s How To Check

AIBE 16 2021 result declared on allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE 16 Results: The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Thursday, 03 February 2022, declared results of the All India Bar Examination- XVI (AIBE 16).
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result by entering their roll number on the official website of AIBE – allindiabarexamination.com.
AIBE 16 answer key was released on 09 November 2021. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against it till 18 November. Challenges raised by candidates against the answer key are reviewed, and if found correct, are rectified in the final answer key.
AIBE result is prepared on the basis of final answer key.
Go to the official website of AIBE: allindiabarexamination.com.
Click on 'Result (AIBE-XVI)' link on the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter you AIBE 16 roll number and date of birth.
Click on 'Submit'
Your AIBE XVI result will appear on the screen.
Check the result and save it for future reference.
AIBE is a national-level examination to examine an advocate's capability to practice the profession of law in India. After passing the examination, candidates are awarded "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India.
For more updates about AIBE, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIBE.
